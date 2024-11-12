Junior WR Gordon Sellars has impressive group of options

CHARLOTTE — Recruiting has different stages and junior wide receiver Gordon Sellars is near the peak of his recruiting.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Sellars waited his turn behind the wide receiver duo of Channing Goodwin (Michigan freshman) and Jordan Shipp (North Carolina freshman) the last two years. He showed flashes and colleges recruited him on his potential.

When NC State offered Sellars on Jan. 12, 2024, it was just his second P4 offer. Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, Charlotte and East Carolina had also offered him. Now, Sellars has a robust offer list and a competitive recruitment near a year later.