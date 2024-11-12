Junior OL Leo Delaney enjoying dream 'college schedule'

CHARLOTTE — Junior right tackle Leo Delaney might have had his season at Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day affected by injury, but it hasn’t slowed down his recruitment.

Delaney was able to unofficially visit NC State for the Duke game Saturday, and he’s been a steady visitor for the last year and a half. His relationship with offensive line coach Garett Tujague is strong, and the Wolfpack were his first P4 offer. Tujague offered him June 15, 2023.

Delaney and Tujague have clicked on and off the field.