Pack Pros: Week 10 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:

Bradbury played 84 snaps and helped the Vikings win 12-7 at the Jacksonville Jaguars to improve to 7-2. Minnesota rushed 43 times for 169 yards, passed for 241 yards and allowed one sack.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), New England Patriots:

Brissett didn’t play and the Patriots won 19-3 at the Chicago Bears to improve to 3-7. Brissett is 94-of-159 passing for 828 yards and two touchdowns and one interception, and he has rushed 15 times for 62 yards this season.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins:

Chubb is inactive with an injury, and the Dolphins improved to 3-6 with a 23-15 win at the Los Angeles Rams.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Cole and the 2-7 Raiders had a bye week. Cole is first in the NFL with a 53.4 average, and third with a 44.3 net average on 36 punts. Cole has a long of 70, landed 15 inside the 20-yard line and eight have been fair caught.

•••

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Durden was waived by the Rams at the end of training camp, but signed to the practice squad. The Rams fell 23-15 at home to the Miami Dolphins to fall to 4-5.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:

Ekwonu was not active due to an ankle injury, but the Panthers won 20-17 over the New York Giants to improve to 3-7.

•••

P Trenton Gill (2017-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Gill was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their practice squad Sept. 24. He was then elevated to the active roster Sept. 29. Gill punted six times for a 45.5 average and 39.5 net average in a 23-20 home loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Gill landed two inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 50. Gill has punted 14 times for an average of 43.0 yards and net of 38.0, with a long of 57, and landed six inside the 20-yard line for the 4-6 Buccaneers.

•••

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Dallas Cowboys

Harmon was part of the Dallas Cowboys training camp, but then cut. He was picked up and added to the practice squad. The Cowboys fell to 3-6 with a 34-6 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:

Hill chipped in four tackles and one tackle for loss in 44 snaps during a 35-34 loss at the Baltimore Ravens to fall to 4-6 overall. Hill has 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defended and three quarterback hurries.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Cleveland Browns:

Hines was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list before the season by the Browns. The 2-7 Browns had a bye week.

•••

S Tanner Ingle (2018-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Ingle was cut toward the end of training camp, but was signed to the practice squad. The Rams fell 23-15 at home to the Miami Dolphins to fall to 4-5.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Arizona Cardinals:

Jones suffered a season-ending triceps injury Sept. 22 and placed on injured reserve. Jones finished with four tackles and a fumble recovery this season. The Cardinals improved to 6-4 with a 31-6 home win over the New York Jets.

•••

MLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Jones returned healthy to the NFL and joined the Buccaneers after previously playing for the Seahawks. He was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. Jones was activated in early November. He played 10 plays on special teams and the Buccaneers fell 23-20 to the San Francisco 49ers to fall to 4-5.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), San Francisco 49ers:

McCloud was with the New York Giants, and then was cut and landed on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. McCloud has 14 tackles, one passed defended and one tackle for loss this season. San Francisco has a 5-4 record.

•••

C Dylan McMahon (2019-23), Los Angeles Rams:

McMahon was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles, but was cut and signed and signed to the practice squad. McMahon was then signed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams fell 23-15 at home to the Miami Dolphins to fall to 4-5, but McMahon wasn’t active.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:

McNeill had six tackles, one sack for minus-10 yards, two tackles for loss and one quarterback pressure in 59 snaps (six special teams plays) in a 26-23 win at the Houston Texas to improve to 8-1. McNeill has 18 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 6.5 tackle for loss, six quarterback hurries and one pass defended this season.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Meyers and the 2-7 Raiders had a bye week. Meyers has 39 catches for 430 yards and two touchdowns, and has rushed for three yards this season.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams:

Murchison was placed on the injured reserve list/designated to return during preseason camp. The Rams fell 23-15 at home to the Miami Dolphins to fall to 4-5.

•••

K Brayden Narveson (2023), Free agent:

Narveson made a pair of field goals, but missed a 44-yard field as the Packers improved to 4-2 with a 34-13 home win over the Arizona Cardinals. Narveson has gone 12-of-17 on field goals with a long of 47, and he's made all 16 extra points for 52 points. The Packers replaced Narveson with kicker Brandon McManus after the game.

•••

RB Trent Pennix (2018-2023), Indianapolis Colts:

Pennix was in training camp with the Indianapolis Colts, and was waived before the season. He signed on to the practice squad for the Colts. Indianapolis fell to 4-6 with a 30-20 home loss against the Buffalo Bills.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:

Pratt tied for a team-high eight tackles in 57 defensive snaps during the Bengals 35-34 loss at the Baltimore Ravens to fall to 4-6. Pratt has 91 tackles, one interception, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles, three quarterback hurries and four passes defended.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons:

Smith-Williams started for the Falcons, but didn’t have a tackle in 29 snaps in a 20-17 road loss at the New Orleans Saints to fall to 6-4. Smith-Williams has 24 tackles, one sack, seven tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons:

Street came off the bench for 17 defensive snaps and three plays on special teams in a 20-17 loss at the New Orleans Saints, and the Falcons fell to 6-4. Street has four tackles this season.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), Seattle Seahawks:

Thomas and the 4-5 Seahawks had a bye week. Thomas has nine tackles and one pass defended this season.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings:

Thomas was cut the Vikings at end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Vikings improved to 7-2 with a 12-7 win at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:

Thuney played 68 snaps and helped the Chiefs win 16-14 at home against the Denver Broncos to improve 9-0. Kansas City rushed 19 times for 57 yards, passed for 266 yards and one touchdown, and allowed four sacks.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), New Orleans Saints:

Valdes-Scantling started the season with the Buffalo Bills, but was cut and then signed by the New Orleans Saints. He started and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass and a two-yard score in a 20-17 home win over the Atlanta Falcons. He finished with three catches for 109 yards and two scores, and played 29 snaps for the 3-7 Saints. Valdes-Scantling has six catches 140 yards and two touchdowns this season.

•••

OLB Payton Wilson (2018-23), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson came off the bench with one tackle in 13 defensive snaps and 23 special team plays in a 28-27 road win over the Washington Commanders to improve to 7-2. Wilson has 40 tackles, two quarterback hurries and one tackle for loss on the season.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson helped the Steelers improve to 7-2 with a 28-27 victory over the Washington Commanders. He went 14-of-28 passing for 195 yards, three yards and one interception, and rushed four times for three yards, and he was sacked three times. Wilson in three games has gone 50-of-85 passing for 737 yards and six touchdowns and one interception, and he rushed 10 times for 13 yards and a score this season.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers:

Zavala came off the bench and played four snaps on offense and four on special teams in a 20-17 home victory over the New York Giants to improve to 3-7.