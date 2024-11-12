Published Nov 12, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 12
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Junior OL Leo Delaney enjoying dream 'college schedule'

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Coastal Carolina

The Wolfpack Central — WVU commit Serious Stinyard takes in NC State experience

The Wolfpack Central — Junior college DE A.J. Prim has quality official visit to NC State

Charlotte Observer — NC State’s disappointing season epitomizes quandary of NIL-driven college football world

Technician — Three takeaways from NC State football’s senior night loss to Duke

Technician — NC State wrestling routes Campbell in first dual meet at Journeymen Collegiate Classic

GoPack.com — Pack Hosts Coastal Carolina Wednesday Night at Lenovo Center\

GoPack.com — NC State Women’s Basketball to Play Tennessee in Greensboro in 2025

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE