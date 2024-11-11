WVU commit Serious Stinyard takes in NC State experience

Senior defensive back Serious Stinyard had tried to officially visit NC State during two different weekends in June.

Stinyard ended up not going through with either visit and instead verbally committing to West Virginia on June 18, following his official visit to Morgantown, W.Va., on May 31-June 2.

The twist on the visit is that instead of getting targeted at cornerback, Stinyard is getting viewed at nickel and has position coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay as his point man. The Wolfpack had offered him April 30, 2024, and this was his first time to Raleigh.

NC State coach Dave Doeren made sure Stinyard knew he was a priority and a spot is waiting for him in the recruiting class.