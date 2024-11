Junior college defensive end A.J. Prim was offered by NC State on Oct. 31, and quickly made his way to Raleigh for an official visit this past Friday-through-Sunday.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Prim finished his season playing for Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Miss., and is closing in on making his college decision.

NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles made a quality impression on Rivals.com No. 22-ranked junior college recruit. He plans to enroll early.