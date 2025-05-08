Wolfpack newsstand — May 8

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — What style of play does Michigan State transfer Tre Holloman bring
The Wolfpack Central — Tackle Junior Saunders creating impressive resume
The Wolfpack Central — Andrew Rogers becoming hot recruiting name, 4-star recruit
Raleigh News & Observer — Panthers rookie camp preview: Thielen, Ekwonu offer advice to new teammates
Raleigh News & Observer — Our ‘way too early’ rankings for the best NC prep football teams
Raleigh News & Observer — NC State asks to divert Lenovo Center improvement fund to support basketball
Charlotte Observer — How the new ACC basketball schedule will affect NC teams in 2025-26
Charlotte Observer — West Charlotte star honors teammate at Panthers’ Keep Pounding press conference
Fayetteville Observer — Will UNC, NC State play twice a year with new ACC schedule format?
Greensboro News-Record — Athletes left in dark as NCAA settlement leaves murky future for non-revenue sports
GoPack.com — No. 16 NC State Travels to Chapel Hill for Top 25 Matchup
GoPack.com — Marie Eline Madsen Becomes First NCAA Regional Champion in School History
GoPack.com — Ensley, Church Earn All-ACC Honors
GoPack.com — ACC Men’s Basketball to Feature 18-Game Conference Schedule Beginning in 2025-26 Season
