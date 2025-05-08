Published May 8, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — May 8
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — What style of play does Michigan State transfer Tre Holloman bring

The Wolfpack Central — Tackle Junior Saunders creating impressive resume

The Wolfpack Central — Andrew Rogers becoming hot recruiting name, 4-star recruit

Raleigh News & Observer — Panthers rookie camp preview: Thielen, Ekwonu offer advice to new teammates

Raleigh News & Observer — Our ‘way too early’ rankings for the best NC prep football teams

Raleigh News & Observer — NC State asks to divert Lenovo Center improvement fund to support basketball

Charlotte Observer — How the new ACC basketball schedule will affect NC teams in 2025-26

Charlotte Observer — West Charlotte star honors teammate at Panthers’ Keep Pounding press conference

Fayetteville Observer — Will UNC, NC State play twice a year with new ACC schedule format?

Greensboro News-Record — Athletes left in dark as NCAA settlement leaves murky future for non-revenue sports

GoPack.com — No. 16 NC State Travels to Chapel Hill for Top 25 Matchup

GoPack.com — Marie Eline Madsen Becomes First NCAA Regional Champion in School History

GoPack.com — Ensley, Church Earn All-ACC Honors

GoPack.com — ACC Men’s Basketball to Feature 18-Game Conference Schedule Beginning in 2025-26 Season

