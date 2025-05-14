Published May 14, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — May 14
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

Headlines

Advertisement

The Wolfpack Central — Edge rusher Elijah Littlejohn changes up top group

The Wolfpack Central — Wake Forest transfer Bailey Benson likes vibes at NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Junior LB Zykir Moore excited about second trip to NC State

The Wolfpack Central — TE transfer Ian Flynt looking for fresh start at NC State

Raleigh News & Observer —Pete Rose may now be a Hall of Famer. Not living to see it is punishment enough

Raleigh News & Observer —Belichick sums up his UNC football experience thus far: ‘I’ve got a lot to learn’

Charlotte Observer — NC State basketball coach Will Wade on roster-building, Pack fit, FBI fallout

Fayetteville Observer — College football fans, donors drove clown car in NIL era, but was that so bad?

Greensboro News-Record — Transfer portal has shifted priorities in college football recruiting. One response: High school showcases.

Technician — NC State men’s tennis goes down in Columbia Super Regional

GoPack.com — 10 Softball Student-Athletes Earn Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete Honors

GoPack.com — Men’s Soccer Unveils 2025 Fall Schedule

Social media posts

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social