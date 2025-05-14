Wolfpack newsstand — May 14

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Edge rusher Elijah Littlejohn changes up top group
The Wolfpack Central — Wake Forest transfer Bailey Benson likes vibes at NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Junior LB Zykir Moore excited about second trip to NC State
The Wolfpack Central — TE transfer Ian Flynt looking for fresh start at NC State
Raleigh News & Observer —Pete Rose may now be a Hall of Famer. Not living to see it is punishment enough
Raleigh News & Observer —Belichick sums up his UNC football experience thus far: ‘I’ve got a lot to learn’
Charlotte Observer — NC State basketball coach Will Wade on roster-building, Pack fit, FBI fallout
Fayetteville Observer — College football fans, donors drove clown car in NIL era, but was that so bad?
Greensboro News-Record — Transfer portal has shifted priorities in college football recruiting. One response: High school showcases.
Technician — NC State men’s tennis goes down in Columbia Super Regional
GoPack.com — 10 Softball Student-Athletes Earn Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete Honors
GoPack.com — Men’s Soccer Unveils 2025 Fall Schedule
