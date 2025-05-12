TE transfer Ian Flynt looking for fresh start at NC State

Sometimes a player needs a fresh start.

Nebraska freshman Ian Flynt had a vision of how his Cornhuskers career would go a year ago, but he wanted a new beginning after being a legacy recruit.

Flynt’s father, Darren Flynt, competed on the Nebraska track team, as did his mother, Dagmar Pesakova, doing the shot put and discus. Pesakova was good enough to through for Czechoslovakia on the International stage. They finished up at Azusa Pacific. His older sister Amelia Flynt started her track and field career at California, and transferred to Nebraska in 2023.