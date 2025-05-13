Wolfpack newsstand — May 13

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
The Wolfpack Central — TE transfer Ian Flynt looking for fresh start at NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Class of 2027 features 8 from North Carolina
The Wolfpack Central — What to expect from Florida State PF transfer Jerry Deng
Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA boss welcomes Trump panel on college sports: ‘Anything that helps us’
Raleigh News & Observer — UNC basketball star from Dean Smith’s first two Final Four teams dies at 79
Raleigh News & Observer —Why the Hurricanes aren’t relaxing after taking 3-1 series lead over Capitals
Charlotte Observer — NBA Draft Lottery: Hornets lose Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. Is anybody surprised?
Fayetteville Observer — NCAA baseball tournament projections for UNC, NC State, Duke
Fayetteville Observer — 3 observations from UNC baseball vs NC State series
Winston-Salem Journal — Contracts? Study at 1 school, play for another? Ambitious pitches to revamp college sports
