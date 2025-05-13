Published May 13, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — May 13
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

Headlines

Advertisement

The Wolfpack Central — TE transfer Ian Flynt looking for fresh start at NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Class of 2027 features 8 from North Carolina

The Wolfpack Central — What to expect from Florida State PF transfer Jerry Deng

Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA boss welcomes Trump panel on college sports: ‘Anything that helps us’

Raleigh News & Observer — UNC basketball star from Dean Smith’s first two Final Four teams dies at 79

Raleigh News & Observer —Why the Hurricanes aren’t relaxing after taking 3-1 series lead over Capitals

Charlotte Observer — NBA Draft Lottery: Hornets lose Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. Is anybody surprised?

Fayetteville Observer — NCAA baseball tournament projections for UNC, NC State, Duke

Fayetteville Observer — 3 observations from UNC baseball vs NC State series

Winston-Salem Journal — Contracts? Study at 1 school, play for another? Ambitious pitches to revamp college sports

Social media posts

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social