Published May 12, 2025
Class of 2027 features 8 from North Carolina
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

Rivals.com updated its class of 2027 rankings for the top 250 on Monday.

Eight players from the state of North Carolina have cracked the rankings, and all but Rolesville (N.C.) High running back Amir Brown have been offered by NC State.

The Wolfpack Central has watched seven of the eight in football, plus the lone player, Jaxon Dollar, showcased his great athleticism in hoops.

Additionally, quarterback Gunner Rivers, the son of former NC State great Philip Rivers, who is also his coach, came in ranked No. 56.

Related link — Top 250 from Class of 2027

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Just missed the rankings

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Top out of state target

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social