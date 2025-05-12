Class of 2027 features 8 from North Carolina

Rivals.com updated its class of 2027 rankings for the top 250 on Monday.

Eight players from the state of North Carolina have cracked the rankings, and all but Rolesville (N.C.) High running back Amir Brown have been offered by NC State.

The Wolfpack Central has watched seven of the eight in football, plus the lone player, Jaxon Dollar, showcased his great athleticism in hoops.

Additionally, quarterback Gunner Rivers, the son of former NC State great Philip Rivers, who is also his coach, came in ranked No. 56.