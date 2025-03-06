Wolfpack newsstand — March 6

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Emotional Senior Night, especially for NC State guard Breon Pass
The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: Memorable night for NC State's Breon Pass, seniors
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State seniors win last ever home game
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Pittsburgh
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting videos: Four-star DL Aiden Harris, Andrew Harris
Raleigh News & Observer — Seniors steal the show: Three takeaways from NC State’s 71-63 win over Pitt
Charlotte Observer — No more magic: NC State basketball out of ACC Tournament after Notre Dame beats Stanford
Charlotte Observer — Brandon Cisse signed with NC State’s collective. A month later, he transferred. What happened?
Charlotte Observer — NC State guard confirms his return for next season. Here’s what we know
Technician — Photo gallery — Men's Basketball vs. Pittsburgh
Technician — NC State baseball crushes Campbell 11-1 in midweek matchup, pushing win streak to five
Technician — NC State men’s basketball seniors shine one last time at home in 71-63 win against Pitt
Technician — COLUMN: Paul McNeil grows despite NC State men’s basketball’s failures
Technician — Previewing NC State wrestling’s chances at a seventh-straight ACC title
GoPack.com — Softball Heads to Atlanta to Open Conference Play
GoPack.com — Theme Days Announced for 2025 Football Season
GoPack.com — NC State's Veterans Lead Pack to Senior Night Victory
GoPack.com — NC State Baseball Continues to Roll with 11-1 Victory over Campbell
