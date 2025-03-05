Video reel: Memorable night for NC State's Breon Pass, seniors

NC State players were thrilled about getting a 71-63 win over Pittsburgh on Senior Night, especially for one in partiuclar.

NC State senior guard Breon Pass earned his first career start and went 4 of 9 on three-pointers en route to tying his career high with 14 points. Pass was the lone senior to play all four years for the Wolfpack, a rarity under coach Kevin Keatts.

Senior forward Dontrez Styles had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and is a long-time friend and former CP3 traveling team teammate of Pass. Even former Wolfpack player Terquavion Smith, another teammate dating back to the CP3 days, attended the game to see his friends Wednesday.

