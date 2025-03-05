Scouting Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh season started promising enough at 12-2 after a sweep of California and Stanford to begin January, and then complications arose.

The first sign of distress is when Kinston, N.C., native Damian Dunn got injured Nov. 24, and again Feb. 8, with the latter a season-ending injury. Even with a healthy Dunn for 16 games, the Panthers struggled. Pittsburgh lost 8 of 10 games between Jan. 7-Feb. 11.

Pittsburgh (16-13 overall, 7-11 ACC) plays at NC State (11-18, 4-14) at 7 p.m. on ESPN News. The Panthers enter the contest on a three-game losing streak.