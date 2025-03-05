Video: NC State seniors win last ever home game

Every NC State senior scored, and the majority played a crucial role in helping the Wolfpack top Pittsburgh 71-63 on Senior Night.

Senior point guard Michael O’Connell had 15 points, eight rebound sand five rebounds in helping lead the way for the Wolfpack on Wednesday in front of 11,538 fans at the Lenovo Center.

Fellow senior guard Breon Pass earned his first career start and went 4 of 9 on three-pointers en route to 14 points, and senior forward Dontrez Styles had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts was proud of his seniors and kept its slim hopes alive of reaching the ACC Tournament. NCSU improved to 12-18 overall and 5-14 in the ACC.

