Scouting videos: Four-star DL Aiden Harris, Andrew Harris

GREENSBORO — NC State has long coveted Aiden Harris and Andrew Harris of Matthews (N.C.) Weddington High.

The Harris twins will be officially visiting NC State on June 6-8, which is crucial considering all the scholarship offers they've accumulated. The Wolfpack offered them June 23, 2023, and The Wolfpack Central has watched them open and close their sophomore years and junior years.

The end of their junior year came in a 35-23 loss at Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs on Dec. 13, 2024.