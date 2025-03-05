Wolfpack newsstand — March 5

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State's Charlton Warren shaped by Air Force experiences
The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: Three NC State players meet with media
The Wolfpack Central — College Football Enquirer podcast on future of ACC
Raleigh News & Observer —Chiefs Trade Mahomes’ All-Pro Protector To Bears
Raleigh News & Observer —ACC announces women’s basketball all-conference honors. Who made the list for 2024-25
Raleigh News & Observer —With Florida State, Clemson dropping lawsuits there is peace in the ACC – sort of. Here’s what to know
Raleigh News & Observer —ACC women’s basketball tourney tips in Greensboro this week. Who to watch, storylines and more
Raleigh News & Observer —In mostly forgettable ACC men’s basketball season on Tobacco Road, at least we’ve had Duke
Raleigh News & Observer —Panthers Basketball Faces Must-Win On Road At N.C. State
Charlotte Observer — Tuesday’s boys’ rewind: Chambers outlasts Independence in NCHSAA playoffs. Next? Myers Park
Fayetteville Observer — Clemson leads ACC power rankings ahead of college football spring practice
Winston-Salem Journal — Bishop McGuinness girls advance to fourth round of 1-A state tournament; Oak Grove still alive in 3-A
Winston-Salem Journal — Appalachian State football to host first home game against NC State
Technician — NC State women’s distance runners continue to dominate at Indoor ACC Championship in Louisville
Technician — NC State baseball shuts out UNC-Greensboro 10-0, wins first midweek game of season
Technician — Spencer’s culture drives NC State men’s tennis to program-best No. 6 ranking
Technician — Built for March: No. 7 NC State women’s basketball poised for postseason success
Technician — How Owen Lloyd’s viral disqualification fueled his championship comeback
GoPack.com — Pack Celebrates Seniors, Hosts Pitt on Wednesday Night
GoPack.com — Consiglio and Nance combine to shutout UNCG, Wolfpack Wins 10-0
GoPack.com — No. 7 NC State Racks Up Postseason Awards Highlighted by Coach of the Year, Most Improved Player
GoPack.com — Hannah Gapes, Grace Hartman, and Women’s DMR Team Qualify for NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships
GoPack.com — Leroux & Staeheli Earn Second Set of ACC Weekly Awards
