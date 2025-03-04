Video reel: Three NC State players meet with media

A new year can also mean new opportunities.

NC State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Noah Rogers, redshirt junior safety Terrente Hinton and redshirt junior cornerback Jackson Vick, all could have new roles next year.

For Hinton and Vick, it's a chance to be starters for the first time at NC State in the secondary. Rogers already has been a starter, but the next step for him is to become a consistent force.

