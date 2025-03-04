Published Mar 4, 2025
Video reel: Three NC State players meet with media
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

A new year can also mean new opportunities.

NC State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Noah Rogers, redshirt junior safety Terrente Hinton and redshirt junior cornerback Jackson Vick, all could have new roles next year.

For Hinton and Vick, it's a chance to be starters for the first time at NC State in the secondary. Rogers already has been a starter, but the next step for him is to become a consistent force.

Click below to watch their press conferences:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE