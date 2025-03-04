NC State's Charlton Warren shaped by Air Force experiences

New NC State safeties and nickels coach Charlton Warren could have been a success in whatever field he wanted to be in, but felt coaching was the best way of making an impact.

NC State coach Dave Doeren isn’t a stranger to hiring coaches who had worked at North Carolina in the past, but Warren is the first to go directly from Chapel Hill.

Warren making the move to NC State was a perfect blend of him needing a job after UNC coach Mack Brown was fired, and Doeren needing a new safeties and nickel coach after the combination of Joe DeForest retiring and Freddie Aughtry-Lindsey becoming the defensive coordinator at Sam Houston State, under coach Phil Longo, who had worked with Warren at North Carolina.

Warren had two stints at North Carolina. He first worked as the defensive backs coach at UNC from 2015-16 under then coach Larry Fedora, and then returned in 2022 with Brown. He recruited the Triangle area the last three years.