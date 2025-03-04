Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 4, 2025
NC State's Charlton Warren shaped by Air Force experiences
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

New NC State safeties and nickels coach Charlton Warren could have been a success in whatever field he wanted to be in, but felt coaching was the best way of making an impact.

NC State coach Dave Doeren isn’t a stranger to hiring coaches who had worked at North Carolina in the past, but Warren is the first to go directly from Chapel Hill.

Warren making the move to NC State was a perfect blend of him needing a job after UNC coach Mack Brown was fired, and Doeren needing a new safeties and nickel coach after the combination of Joe DeForest retiring and Freddie Aughtry-Lindsey becoming the defensive coordinator at Sam Houston State, under coach Phil Longo, who had worked with Warren at North Carolina.

Warren had two stints at North Carolina. He first worked as the defensive backs coach at UNC from 2015-16 under then coach Larry Fedora, and then returned in 2022 with Brown. He recruited the Triangle area the last three years.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In