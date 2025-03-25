Published Mar 25, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — March 25
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State wing Mike James enters transfer portal

The Wolfpack Central — NC State sophomore Dennis Parker enters transfer portal

The Wolfpack Central — NC State coach Wes Moore, players after easy win vs. Michigan State

Charlotte Observer — Triple threat: NC State women blitz Michigan State to reach NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Charlotte Observer — Photos: N.C. State defeats Michigan State to advance to NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Charlotte Observer — With quick Will Wade hire and weak ACC, are things going the Wolfpack’s way for once?

Charlotte Observer — Dan Hurley cursed. UConn made it worse. A Charlotte TV station got caught in the middle

Fayetteville Observer — NC State women's basketball vs. LSU in Sweet 16: Bracket update

Greensboro News-Record — DOMINATION: Second-seeded NC State women crush No. 7 Michigan State to reach Sweet 16

Winston-Salem Journal — Jernigan, Peterkin named to NCBCA All-State teams

Technician — No. 5 NC State men’s tennis dominates Louisville in sweep, sneaks by Notre Dame 4-3

Technician — No. 10 Pack women’s tennis suffers close losses to No. 7 Duke, No. 4 UNC in rivalry weekend

Technician — NC State women’s basketball’s advances to Sweet 16, senior guards show out in Reynolds finale

Technician — The women who keep NC State Athletics running

GoPack.com — Sweet 16 Bound: Pack Set Handful of School NCAA Tournament Records with 34-Point Win Over Michigan State

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Returns to Raleigh to Take on USC Upstate

GoPack.com — 19th-Ranked NC State Selected to Tuscaloosa Regional

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE