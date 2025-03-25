Wolfpack newsstand — March 25

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State wing Mike James enters transfer portal
The Wolfpack Central — NC State sophomore Dennis Parker enters transfer portal
The Wolfpack Central — NC State coach Wes Moore, players after easy win vs. Michigan State
Charlotte Observer — Triple threat: NC State women blitz Michigan State to reach NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Charlotte Observer — Photos: N.C. State defeats Michigan State to advance to NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Charlotte Observer — With quick Will Wade hire and weak ACC, are things going the Wolfpack’s way for once?
Charlotte Observer — Dan Hurley cursed. UConn made it worse. A Charlotte TV station got caught in the middle
Fayetteville Observer — NC State women's basketball vs. LSU in Sweet 16: Bracket update
Greensboro News-Record — DOMINATION: Second-seeded NC State women crush No. 7 Michigan State to reach Sweet 16
Winston-Salem Journal — Jernigan, Peterkin named to NCBCA All-State teams
Technician — No. 5 NC State men’s tennis dominates Louisville in sweep, sneaks by Notre Dame 4-3
Technician — No. 10 Pack women’s tennis suffers close losses to No. 7 Duke, No. 4 UNC in rivalry weekend
Technician — NC State women’s basketball’s advances to Sweet 16, senior guards show out in Reynolds finale
Technician — The women who keep NC State Athletics running
GoPack.com — Sweet 16 Bound: Pack Set Handful of School NCAA Tournament Records with 34-Point Win Over Michigan State
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Returns to Raleigh to Take on USC Upstate
GoPack.com — 19th-Ranked NC State Selected to Tuscaloosa Regional
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE