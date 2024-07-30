Advertisement
Wolfpack newsstand — July 30

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Junior CB Sean Johnson enjoyed seeing NC State again

The Wolfpack Central — Junior OL Tre Aiken makes return trip to NC State

The Wolfpack Central — NFL Top 100: Nos. 61-80 as high school recruits

Charlotte Observer —Wake Forest football’s Donavon Greene healthy after missing last year: ‘I’m ready to go’

Charlotte Observer — How 95-year-old Wallace Wade Stadium will look different for Duke football this season

Charlotte Observer — Wake Forest football’s first day of practice: Early look at the QB battle, and more

Charlotte Observer — NC State’s Katharine Berkoff, driven by setbacks, eyes gold in swimming at Olympics

Charlotte Observer — Charlotte-area high school football transfers, like in college, are on the rise

Charlotte Observer — SC recruit Mike Tyler close to making college choice. See which schools are at top

Charlotte Observer — College Football Rankings 2024: CFN Preseason 11 to 25, Notre Dame to Iowa

Charlotte Observer — Hurricanes re-sign center Martin Necas to two-year deal

Technician — MLB Pack Pros: 2024’s new crop of Wolfpack baseball players in the league

GoPack.com — McCall Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

