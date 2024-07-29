Junior OL Tre Aiken makes return trip to NC State
Junior right tackle Tre Aiken is glad he was able to earn his NC State scholarship offer.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Aiken helped Clinton (S.C.) High go 10-3 and win a pair of playoff games, and then used his sophomore year to build momentum for various football camps he attended in the spring and summer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news