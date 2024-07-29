Junior CB Sean Johnson enjoyed seeing NC State again
Junior cornerback Sean Johnson has emerged as a top recruiting target in his own right.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder from Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding teams up with Maryland senior cornerback commit Jayden Shipps in a dynamic prep secondary. NC State recruited Shipps, and in turn Johnson unofficially visited Raleigh with his good friend in the past.
