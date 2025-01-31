Published Jan 31, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 31
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State DE target eager to unofficially visit

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Clemson

The Wolfpack Central — Junior QB Femi Babalola gets NC State offer, poised to visit

The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: NC State OL signee Kage Payne brings intensity

The Wolfpack Central — Sophomore DE Rashad Streets comes from NC State family

Charlotte Observer — Youth movement propels NC State: Three takeaways from the Pack’s win over Wake Forest

Technician — No. 6 NC State wrestling shooting for 12th straight win over No. 18 North Carolina

Technician — COLUMN: NC State athletics overreactions this week

GoPack.com — Pack Pushes to 90-83 Win at Wake Forest

GoPack.com — NC State Heads South for Bob Pollock Invitational

GoPack.com — #6 Wrestling Hits the Road to Crosstown Rival #18 UNC

GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Opens Spring Season at Collegiate Invitational

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Senior Night: NC State Faces UNCW in Final Regular-Season Dual

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

