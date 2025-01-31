Premium content
Published Jan 31, 2025
NC State DE target eager to unofficially visit
Jacey Zembal
NC State has had past success in recruiting the Orlando, Fla., area and are trying again with junior defensive end Christian Willis.

NCSU landed defensive end Joshua Alexander-Felton from Orlando Edgewater High in the class of 2024. Willis attends The First Academy and has added several new offers of late, with NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles offering him Jan. 22.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Willis in turn will be unofficially visiting this Saturday with his mother. He hopes to study business or psychology, and minor in sports science.

