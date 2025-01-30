Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 30, 2025
Scouting Clemson
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

Clemson went into this season not sneaking up on anyone.

Credit the Tigers reaching the Elite Eight last year for the change in expectations. Clemson defeated New Mexico, Baylor and Arizona, before falling 89-82 to Alabama on March 30, 2024. CU returns four players who played in that game, including two starters.

Clemson has backed up the expectations, going 17-4 overall and 9-1 in the ACC this season. The lone ACC loss came at Louisville 74-64 on Jan. 7. The Tigers’ best win in the non-conference slate came against Kentucky on Dec. 3.

Clemson plays at NC State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on the CW Network.

Overview

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In