Scouting Clemson

Clemson went into this season not sneaking up on anyone.

Credit the Tigers reaching the Elite Eight last year for the change in expectations. Clemson defeated New Mexico, Baylor and Arizona, before falling 89-82 to Alabama on March 30, 2024. CU returns four players who played in that game, including two starters.

Clemson has backed up the expectations, going 17-4 overall and 9-1 in the ACC this season. The lone ACC loss came at Louisville 74-64 on Jan. 7. The Tigers’ best win in the non-conference slate came against Kentucky on Dec. 3.

Clemson plays at NC State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on the CW Network.