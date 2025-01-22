Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 22

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
The Wolfpack Central — Free safety D'Various Surratt earns NC State offer
The Wolfpack Central — Junior DB Lyrik Pettis receives NC State offer, plans unofficial visit
The Wolfpack Central — Junior DE Jace McCallum excited to receive NC State offer
Technician — FCA hires Julie Brooker as character coach
Technician — COLUMN: The power of belief and the religion of sports
GoPack.com — Dudan Named D1 Baseball Preseason First-Team All-American
GoPack.com — #22 Pack Falls to #21 Harvard
GoPack.com — D1 Baseball Ranks NC State No. 13 in Preseason Top 25
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Sweeps ACC Weekly Honors
GoPack.com — James Named a USBWA National Player of the Week
