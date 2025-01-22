Published Jan 22, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 22
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Free safety D'Various Surratt earns NC State offer

The Wolfpack Central — Junior DB Lyrik Pettis receives NC State offer, plans unofficial visit

The Wolfpack Central — Junior DE Jace McCallum excited to receive NC State offer

Technician — FCA hires Julie Brooker as character coach

Technician — COLUMN: The power of belief and the religion of sports

GoPack.com — Dudan Named D1 Baseball Preseason First-Team All-American

GoPack.com — #22 Pack Falls to #21 Harvard

GoPack.com — D1 Baseball Ranks NC State No. 13 in Preseason Top 25

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Sweeps ACC Weekly Honors

GoPack.com — James Named a USBWA National Player of the Week

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

