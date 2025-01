Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge junior defensive end Jace McCallum has been ascending as both a player and in the recruiting realm.

McCallum had some good Group of Five offers, but broke through this fall with Duke and Virginia jumping in with offers, and then came Georgia Tech.

NC State wide receivers coach Joker Phillips checked in with him Jan. 16, and defensive line coach Charley Wiles pulled the trigger with a scholarship offer Monday. Virginia Tech offered Tuesday for his fifth P4 offer.