South Garner (N.C.) High junior defensive end Ebenezer Ewetade has become a scorching hot name in recruiting circles.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder had Ohio State set the tone with a scholarship offer Jan. 7. Florida State, Georgia and Michigan State soon followed.

NC State jumped in Tuesday with a scholarship offer, with the Wolfpack aiming to add more speed off the edge in new defensive coordinator 3-3-5 scheme.