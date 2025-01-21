Premium content
Jan 21, 2025
Free safety D'Various Surratt earns NC State offer
Jacey Zembal
Writer
Shelby (N.C.) Crest junior free safety D’Various Surratt waited a long time for an NC State offer.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Surratt wasn’t sure if a Wolfpack offer would come, but then the program hired Charlton Warren from North Carolina to be the safeties and nickel coach. Warren had offered Surratt a UNC scholarship, and within a few weeks, had the Wolfpack also offer him Monday, along with teammate Lyrik Pettus, a junior strong safety.

Surratt attended NC State’s 2024 Junior Day last year at this time, and he plans to make a return trip Feb. 1.

