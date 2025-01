Junior Lyrik Pettis is part of a terrific one-two safety combo at Shelby (N.C.) Crest High.

Pettis and junior free safety D’various Surratt were both offered by new NC State safeties/nickel coach Charlton Warren. The 6-foot-0,185-pound Pettis brings a physical brand of football. He was credited with 76 tackles (55 solo), four tackles for loss and two interceptions last year. He also added 12 catches for 196 yards and a score for the Chargers, who went 10-3 last year.