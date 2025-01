Southeast Raleigh junior defensive end/outside linebacker Keysaun Eleazer knew he didn’t fit in NC State’s prior defensive scheme.

NC State hired D.J. Eliot as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, and he quickly targeted Eleazer for his versatile 3-3-5 scheme. NCSU coach Dave Doeren called the 6-foot-6, 205-pound Eleazer on Tuesday and let him know that the Wolfpack would be his 17th scholarship offer.