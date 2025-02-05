Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 5

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Freshman WR Braylon Clark makes return trip to NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Junior LB Jordan Moreta has terrific NC State unofficial visit
The Wolfpack Central — Junior running back Evan Hampton impressed with NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: NC State CB Caden Gordon brings quality athleticism
The Wolfpack Central — NC State senior DE commit Adrian Farrow aimed for highest level
Fayetteville Observer — NC State football signees, commitments in 2025 class for Dave Doeren
Technician — Michael Vick leads NC State men’s golf to win in Battle at Briars Creek
Technician — NC State wrestler Vince Robinson’s rise to stardom
Technician — How No. 14 NC State women’s basketball looks a month away from March
GoPack.com — Pack Travels West to Take on Golden Bears
GoPack.com — NC State Captures Battle at Briars Creek
GoPack.com — Vince Robinson Named ACC Wrestler of the Week
GoPack.com — NC State’s James, Rivers Named to Women’s College All-Star Game Player Watch List
GoPack.com — Adler, Staeheli, Symmes Named January Heart of the Pack Winners
