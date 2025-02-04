Junior running back Evan Hampton impressed with NC State

NC State has offered less than 10 running backs in the class of 2026, but junior Evan Hampton is the first to set up an official visit.

Hampton came out with a top seven Monday evening with NC State, Duke, Indiana, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. The offers continued to come in, with Penn State joining the fray.

Hampton was offered by NC State running backs coach Todd Goebbel and came for an unofficial visit Jan. 25 with his grandfather for his first look at the program. Goebbel started the recruiting relationship with Hampton last October.