NC State has been aggressive in pursuing Paramus (N.J.) Catholic junior linebacker Jordan Moreta.

The Wolfpack offered Moreta on Jan. 23, and had him unofficially this past Saturday to see the facilities. New NCSU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach D.J. Eliot is the point man on the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder.

NC State, Duke and Liberty have offered thus far and he hopes to study accounting or business in college.