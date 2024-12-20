Published Dec 20, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Dec. 20
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Pack Pros: Week 15 in the NFL

The Wolfpack Central — NC State football trying to build roster amidst fluid rules

The Wolfpack Central — NC State coach Dave Doeren juggling many tasks

The Wolfpack Central — New NC State center Brock Stukes has big goals

Raleigh News & Observer —The Triangle Ten: The 10 most influential people in Raleigh, Durham sports in 2024

Raleigh News & Observer —High school football gameday: Your guide to this weekend’s state title and all-star games

Raleigh News & Observer —After cancer diagnosis, this Rolesville lineman’s focus remains on his teammates, future

Raleigh News & Observer —For years, the ACC took men’s basketball for granted. This season’s results reflect that

Charlotte Observer — A natural leader, West Charlotte junior KD Cotton hopes to guide Lions to 3A state title

Technician — No. 21 NC State women’s basketball overcomes poor shooting in 61-47 win over JMU

GoPack.com — Pack Win 12th Straight Home Game, Close Non-Conference with Win Over James Madison

GoPack.com — #6 Wrestling Travels to #12 Cornell for Sunday Matinee

Social media posts of the day

