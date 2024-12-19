NC State coach Dave Doeren juggling many tasks

NC State coach Dave Doeren is wearing many hats this time of the year.

The Wolfpack have had 10 scholarship players transfer, which is a good job of retaining roster.

Doeren is working the portal hard, with players coming in and out of practices on unofficial or official visits.

NC State will also need to hire a defensive coordinator, or promote from within with interim defensive coordinator Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay.

Sometimes lost within roster management is that the Wolfpack are also playing East Carolina on Dec. 28 in the Military Bowl.

Click below to watch Doeren's press conference: