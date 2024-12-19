Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 19, 2024
NC State football trying to build roster amidst fluid rules
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State has landed a pair of four-year transfers this week, but has been busy trying for more.

That is just one aspect of what coach Dave Doeren and his staff are trying to achieve, leading up the Military Bowl on Dec. 28.

NC State is tied for 51st in the class of 2025, with the first signing period taking place Dec. 4-6, and have hit the transfer portal market hard, which began in earnest Dec. 9. NCSU landed a pair of offensive lineman in Utah State sophomore tackle Teague Andersen and North Carolina A&T sophomore center Brock Stukes.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In