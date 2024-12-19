NC State football trying to build roster amidst fluid rules

NC State has landed a pair of four-year transfers this week, but has been busy trying for more.

That is just one aspect of what coach Dave Doeren and his staff are trying to achieve, leading up the Military Bowl on Dec. 28.

NC State is tied for 51st in the class of 2025, with the first signing period taking place Dec. 4-6, and have hit the transfer portal market hard, which began in earnest Dec. 9. NCSU landed a pair of offensive lineman in Utah State sophomore tackle Teague Andersen and North Carolina A&T sophomore center Brock Stukes.