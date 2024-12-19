Pack Pros: Week 15 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:

Bradbury played 77 snaps and helped the Vikings improve to 12-2 with a 30-12 home win over the Chicago Bears. Minnesota rushed 29 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns, threw for 231 yards and one touchdown and allowed two sacks.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), New England Patriots:

Brissett wasn’t active and the Patriots fell 30-17 at the Arizona Cardinals to fall to 3-11. Brissett is 94-of-159 passing for 828 yards and two touchdowns and one interception, and he has rushed 15 times for 62 yards this season.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins:

Chubb is inactive with an injury, and the Dolphins fell to 6-8 with a 20-12 road loss against the Houston Texans.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Cole punted four times for an average of 39.8 yards and net of 29.4 yards during a 15-9 home loss against the Atlanta Falcons. He landed one inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 47. Cole is fourth in the NFL with a 50.8 average, and 10th with a 42.5 net average on 52 punts. Cole has a long of 70, landed 20 inside the 20-yard line and 10 have been fair caught.

•••

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Durden was waived by the Rams at the end of training camp, but signed to the practice squad. The Rams won at San Francisco 12-6 to improve to 8-6.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:

Ekwonu played 55 snaps and two special teams snaps in a 30-14 home loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Carolina rushed 16 times for 60 yards and one touchdown, passed for 219 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions, and allowed six sack.

•••

P Trenton Gill (2017-21), Free agent:

Gill was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their practice squad Sept. 24. He was then elevated to the active roster Sept. 29. Gill was eventually waived by the Buccaneers. Gill has punted 27 times for an average of 43.3 yards and net of 38.9, with a long of 57, and landed nine inside the 20-yard line and eight have been fair caught.

•••

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Dallas Cowboys

Harmon was part of the Dallas Cowboys training camp, but then cut. He was picked up and added to the practice squad. The Cowboys improved to 6-8 with a 30-14 win at the Carolina Panthers.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:

Hill had three tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback pressures in 49 plays (plus four special teams plays) in a 27-20 road win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Bengals improved to 5-8. Hill has 38 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, two passes defended and eight quarterback hurries.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Cleveland Browns:

Hines was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list before the season by the Browns. The Browns fell to 3-11 with a 21-7 home loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

•••

S Tanner Ingle (2018-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Ingle was cut toward the end of training camp, but was signed to the practice squad. The Rams won at San Francisco 12-6 to improve to 8-6.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Arizona Cardinals:

Jones suffered a season-ending triceps injury Sept. 22 and placed on injured reserve. Jones finished with four tackles and a fumble recovery this season. The Cardinals improved 7-7 with a 30-17 home win over the New England Patriots.

•••

MLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Jones returned healthy to the NFL and joined the Buccaneers after previously playing for the Seahawks. He was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. Jones was activated in early November. Jones came off the bench with one tackle and one forced fumble in one defensive play and 19 special teams snaps in a 40-17 win at the Los Angeles Chargers to improved to 8-6. He has seven tackles and one forced fumble in six games played this season.

•••

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets:

The New York Jets signed Zonovan Knight to the practice squad on Nov. 26. The Jets improved to 4-10 with a 32-25 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

•••

QB Devin Leary (2018-22/finished at Kentucky), Baltimore Ravens:

Leary was drafted in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens, but was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Ravens improved to 9-5 with a 35-14 win at the New York Giants.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), San Francisco 49ers:

McCloud was with the New York Giants, and then was cut and landed on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad, and he was eventually activated. He had one tackle in 20 special teams snaps in a 12-6 home loss against the Los Angeles Rams, falling to 6-8. McCloud has 20 tackles, one passed defended and one tackle for loss this season.

•••

DT T.Y. McGill (2011-14), Free agent:

McGill was cut by the San Francisco 49ers, and then was resigned to the practice squad. The 49ers released him Nov. 13.

•••

C Dylan McMahon (2019-23), Los Angeles Rams:

McMahon was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles, but was cut and signed and signed to the practice squad. McMahon was then signed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams won at San Francisco 12-6 to improve to 8-6.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:

McNeill had one tackle in 40 defensive snaps and five special teams plays before suffering a season-ending ACL tear. The Lions lost 48-42 at home against the Buffalo Bills and fell to 12-2. McNeill finished his season with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackle for loss, seven quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Meyers caught five passes for 59 yards in 60 plays, but the Raiders fell 15-9 at home against the Atlanta Falcons. He also took a sack and the Raiders fell to 2-12. Meyers has 71 catches for 803 yards and two touchdowns, and has rushed twice for 23 yards this season.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams:

Murchison was placed on the injured reserve list/designated to return during preseason camp. The Rams won a 44-42 shootout over the visiting Buffalo Bills to impove to 7-6.

•••

K Brayden Narveson (2023), Tennessee Titans:

Narveson made a pair of field goals, but missed a 44-yard field as the Packers improved to 4-2 with a 34-13 home win over the Arizona Cardinals. Narveson has gone 12-of-17 on field goals with a long of 47, and he's made all 16 extra points for 52 points. The Packers replaced Narveson with kicker Brandon McManus after the game. Narveson signed with the Titans practice squad Dec. 10.

•••

RB Trent Pennix (2018-2023), Indianapolis Colts:

Pennix was in training camp with the Indianapolis Colts, and was waived before the season. He signed on to the practice squad for the Colts. Indianapolis and Pennix lost 31-13 at home against the Denver Broncos to fall 6-8.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:

Pratt had seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended in 60 snaps in a 27-20 road win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Bengals improved to 5-8. Pratt has 119 tackles, one interception, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles, four quarterback hurries and five passes defended.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons:

Smith-Williams is out with an injury and the Falcons won 15-9 at the Las Vegas Raiders to improve to 7-7. Smith-Williams has 24 tackles, one sack, seven tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons:

Street had three tackles and three tackles for loss in 22 defensive snaps and two special teams plays in a 15-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders to improve to 7-7. Street has 11 tackles this season, one sack for minus-seven yards, four tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), Seattle Seahawks:

Thomas had one tackle in three defensive snaps and 20 special teams plays in a 30-13 home loss against the Green Bay Packers to fall to 8-6. Thomas has 11 tackles and one pass defended this season.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings:

Thomas was cut the Vikings at end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Vikings improved to 12-2 with a 30-12 home win over the Chicago Bears.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:

Thuney played 75 snaps on offense in a 21-7 win at the Cleveland Browns to improve to 13-1. Kansas City rushed 35 times for 123 yards and a touchdown, passed for 179 yards and two scores, and allowed zero sacks.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), New Orleans Saints:

Valdes-Scantling started the season with the Buffalo Bills, but was cut and then signed by the New Orleans Saints. Valdes-Scantling caught two passes for 64 yards in a 20-19 home loss against the Washington Commanders. He played 43 snaps and the Saints fell to 5-9. Valdes-Scantling has 16 catches for 378 yards and four touchdowns this season.

•••

OLB Payton Wilson (2018-23), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson had five tackles and one pass defended in 30 defensive snaps and 16 special teams plays off the bench in a 27-13 road loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers fell to 10-4. Wilson has 60 tackles, two quarterback hurries, one interception, two passes defended, two tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries, with one he returned for a touchdown.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson and the Steelers fell to 27-13 on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles to drop to 10-4. Wilson went 14-of-22 passing for 128 yards and one touchdown. He rushed four times for 13 yards and was sacked twice. Wilson in eight games has gone 152-of-235 passing for 1,912 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions, and he has rushed 30 times for 57 yards and a score this season.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers:

Zavala played two snaps on offense and two plays on special teams in a 30-14 home loss against the Dallas Cowboys to fall to 3-11.