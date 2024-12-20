Premium content
Sophomore athlete Davion Jones thriving on both sides of ball
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
West Charlotte (N.C.) High sophomore athlete Davion Jones was tracking as a future Division I wide receiver prospect.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Jones is now trending as a safety/nickel prospect for the Lions. Jones and West Charlotte play Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First High at 11 a.m. Saturday for the NCHSAA 3A state title game at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Jones has caught 13 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns, plus four carries for 68 yards and a score on offense. He has 52 tackles, two tackles for losses, seven interceptions and 12 passes defended. He had two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown in the opener against Charlotte Palisades High.

