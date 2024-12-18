Wolfpack newsstand — Dec. 18

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

Technician — How NC State football fell short of preseason expectations and the lessons learned from a frustrating season

The Wolfpack Central — Deep group of prospects in updated Rivals250 for 2026

The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: NC State C signee Isaac Sowells mature for his age

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE



