Published Dec 18, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Dec. 18
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Freshman MLB Cannon Lewis departs NC State

The Wolfpack Central — NC State lands Utah State tackle Teague Andersen

The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: NC State C signee Isaac Sowells mature for his age

The Wolfpack Central — Deep group of prospects in updated Rivals250 for 2026

Raleigh News & Observer —The ‘missing middle’ conflict and fasting to victory: The stories we’ll remember, Part 2

Charlotte Observer — Clayton White joining $2 million club as Gamecocks’ top-paid assistant

Technician — How NC State football fell short of preseason expectations and the lessons learned from a frustrating season

GoPack.com — Trio Earns Academic All-District Honors

GoPack.com — NFL Films Release Erik Kramer Feature on Fox Sports One

Social media posts of the day

