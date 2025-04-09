Published Apr 9, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — April 9
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Top five small forwards available in transfer portal

The Wolfpack Central — Four-star WR Jonathan Dillon forming strong bond with NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Top five point guards available in transfer portal

The Wolfpack Central — Northwestern OLB Kenny Soares Jr. finds right fit at NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Top five centers available in transfer portal

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State men’s basketball, Will Wade pick up program’s best recruit in 10 years

Charlotte Observer — He’s the nation’s No. 2 edge rusher, and Myers Park’s Rodney Dunham is ready to commit

Technician — Impressive senior class set to lead No. 5 Pack men’s tennis against No. 1 Wake Forest

Technician — COLUMN: NC State athletics overreactions this week

Technician — No. 12 NC State women’s tennis beats Florida State, Miami on final road trip of 2025

GoPack.com — Anderson Nance Silences ECU in 4-1 Win

GoPack.com — Pack Beats Army at Bush Cup

Social media posts of the day

