Top five small forwards available in transfer portal

NC State has landed McNeese State perimeter talent Quadir Copeland and freshman wing Paul McNeil is returning, but could be looking for more.
Here is a look at the top five small forwards currently available in the transfer portal.
NC State has landed McNeese State perimeter talent Quadir Copeland and freshman wing Paul McNeil is returning, but could be looking for more.
Here is a look at the top five small forwards currently available in the transfer portal.
CHARLOTTE — Southern Durham (N.C.) High wide receiver Jonathan Dillon is starting to become a semi-regular at NC State.
NC State has some options at point guard, but appear to be still looking around.
NC State made the decision simple for Northwestern transfer linebacker Kenny Soares Jr.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday (Zayion Cotton pictured).
NC State has landed several guards for next year, but other than incoming freshman Zymicah Wilkins, need help inside.
CHARLOTTE — Southern Durham (N.C.) High wide receiver Jonathan Dillon is starting to become a semi-regular at NC State.
NC State has some options at point guard, but appear to be still looking around.
NC State made the decision simple for Northwestern transfer linebacker Kenny Soares Jr.