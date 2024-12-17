Deep group of prospects in updated Rivals250 for 2026

The Harris twins lost this past Friday 35-23 against Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley in the playoffs. The combined for nine tackles and two sacks in the loss, and Aiden Harris got a forced fumble.

Aiden Harris received a notable bump, moving up 32 spots to No. 17 in the country. Weddington won the NCHSAA 4A state title last year, with NC State freshman wide receiver Kareem Jackson leading the way.

NC State has zeroed in on defensive lineman Aiden Harris and Andrew Harris of Matthews (N.C.) Weddington High for over a year.

NC State has recruited Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth tackle Pierre Dean for about two years, and he’s ranked No. 34 in the country.

Garner (N.C.) South Garner High tackle Ekene Ogboko is ranked No. 123 overall in the country, and has an NC State offer.

Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park has two players in the top 150 with wide receiver Brody Keefe at No. 144 and defensive end Rodney Dunham at No. 147. NC State has offered Keefe, but not Dunham.

Rolesville (N.C.) High defensive end Zavion Griffin-Haynes, a former North Carolina commit, is ranked No. 152 overall.

Clayton (N.C.) High defensive end Keshawn Stancil is new to the rankings at No. 246, and he has an NC State offer.

Other North Carolina natives included Grimsley quarterback Faizon Brandon at No. 3 overall, who is going to Tennessee. Oregon tight end commit Kendre’ Harrison of Reidsville (N.C.) High is ranked No. 14 nationally. Cornelius (N.C.) Hough star cornerback Samari Matthews is ranked No. 30.

Notre Dame outside linebacker commit Thomas Davis Jr. of Weddington is ranked No. 129 overall.

Offensive lineman Desmond Green of Saint Stephen (S.C.) Timberland High is ranked No. 150, Hemingway (S.C.) Carvers Bay tackle Zyon Guiles is at No. 170, wide receiver Jasen Lopez of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna is at No. 180 and defensive end Zach Groves of Cross Plains (Tenn.) East Robertson is at No. 199. Groves is the younger brother of NC State freshman outside linebacker Elijah Groves.