NC State lands Texas Tech DE Joseph Adedire

Adedire, .who missed the 2024 season due to a ACL injury, joins new defensive end Cian Slone of Utah State and Sabastian Harsh of Wyoming in new defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot's scheme.

The overhaul of NC State's defensive line and edge rushing position continued with a commitment from Texas Tech junior defensive end Joseph Adedire .

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Adedire was a Rivals.com four-star prospect coming out of Mansfield (Texas) Summit High. He had eight starts and played in 12 games in 2023. Adedire finished with 25 tackles, four tackles for a loss and one sack.

Adedire was credited with playing 548 snaps and had a Pro Football Focus grade of 64.6. He had four tackles apiece against both Texas and West Virginia.

Adedire played as a true freshman and had a19 tackles and a sack — against Oklahoma — during the 2022 season. He earned his first college tackle in a 27-14 loss at NC State on Sept. 17, 2022.

Adedire was ranked No. 53 overall in Texas and the No. 26 strongside defensive end nationally. He originally picked Texas Christian on July 9, 2021, but then decommitted and flipped to Texas Tech on Dec. 13, 2021.

Adedire had high major offers from Texas Tech, Texas Christian, ARizona, Baylor, Boston College, California, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon and SMU.