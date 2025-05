NC State wanted additional help at the "field" defensive end, and quickly pursued Texas Tech junior defensive end Joseph Adedire for the role.

Adedire entered the transfer portal April 23, and officially visited NC State on Monday. He was coming from the plane back home in Texas, when it was announced he signed with the Wolfpack on Tuesday.

Adedire redshirted this past season due to an ACL tear, but he said he's now 100 percent healthy again.