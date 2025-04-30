Wolfpack newsstand — April 30

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

Charlotte Observer — Which Triangle football players kept NFL dreams alive with free agent deals?

The Wolfpack Central — Jaxon Dollar exploding with new college offers

The Wolfpack Central — Sophomore CB Xavier Hasan has seen recruitment take off

The Wolfpack Central — Joseph Adedire ready to bolster defensive end spot at NC State

