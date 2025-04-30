Wolfpack newsstand — April 30

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Joseph Adedire ready to bolster defensive end spot at NC State
The Wolfpack Central — NC State lands Texas Tech DE Joseph Adedire
The Wolfpack Central — Sophomore CB Xavier Hasan has seen recruitment take off
The Wolfpack Central — Jaxon Dollar exploding with new college offers
Charlotte Observer — Which Triangle football players kept NFL dreams alive with free agent deals?
Charlotte Observer — Trea Turner Opens Up on Phillies’ Recent Struggles
Technician — Mathews ties for fifth at ACC men’s golf Championsip, NC State places 12th
GoPack.com — UNCW Beats No. 13 NC State, 6-3
GoPack.com — Adams ACC Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week
GoPack.com — Pack to Visit with Auburn For Final Series of the Season
GoPack.com — Pack Announces Addition of Terrance Arceneaux
GoPack.com — 18 Named to ACC Indoor Track and Field All-Academic Team
Social media posts
Video of the day
