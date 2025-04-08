Northwestern OLB Kenny Soares Jr. finds right fit at NC State

NC State made the decision simple for Northwestern transfer linebacker Kenny Soares Jr.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder helped NC State go “3 for 3” in landing all three transfer visitors this past weekend. Soares announced Monday morning and joined Wyoming defensive end Sabastian Harsh and Utah State edge pass rusher Cian Slone, who had announced Saturday.

Soares had 37 tackles and two sacks for Northwestern and picked up invaluable experience along the way. The redshirt sophomore also earned his Northwestern degree in three years.