NC State has offered its first punter in the class of 2026, and he is planning his official visit.

Morgantown (W.Va.) University High junior Jimmy Gregg has been named the No. 1 punter in his class, and he has a unique connection to NC State.

Gregg has been working with former NCSU punter Shane McDonough, who is part of the Hammer Kicking Academy. The Wolfpack offered him a scholarship April 25, and will be in heavy contention for his services.