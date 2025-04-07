Published Apr 7, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — April 7
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

Headlines

Advertisement

The Wolfpack Central — Northwestern transfer Kenny Soares headed to NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Four-star senior SG Matt Able picks NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Wyoming DE transfer Sabastian Harsh picks NC State

The Wolfpack Central — NC State lands edge rusher Cian Slone of Utah State

Charlotte Observer — From NCAA’s perspective, prospective House settlement would be better than nothing

Technician — NC State softball mercy-ruled 10-0 by No. 11 Virginia Tech

Technician — No. 4 NC State men’s tennis defeats Boston College, SMU on senior day weekend

Technician — No. 19 NC State gymnastics season comes to a close after placing third at Tuscaloosa Regional

Technician — Josh Hogue’s walk-off home run caps improbable comeback to take series over Virginia

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Matchplay is Cancelled Due to Weather

GoPack.com — Defensive Struggles Doom Pack in Series Finale with Hokies

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Rallys to Beat Virginia Behind Josh Hogue’s Walk-Off Home Run

GoPack.com — #4 Pack Win on Senior Day Over #64 SMU to Pick Up 20th Win

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE