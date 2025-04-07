Wolfpack newsstand — April 7

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Northwestern transfer Kenny Soares headed to NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Four-star senior SG Matt Able picks NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Wyoming DE transfer Sabastian Harsh picks NC State
The Wolfpack Central — NC State lands edge rusher Cian Slone of Utah State
Charlotte Observer — From NCAA’s perspective, prospective House settlement would be better than nothing
Technician — NC State softball mercy-ruled 10-0 by No. 11 Virginia Tech
Technician — No. 4 NC State men’s tennis defeats Boston College, SMU on senior day weekend
Technician — No. 19 NC State gymnastics season comes to a close after placing third at Tuscaloosa Regional
Technician — Josh Hogue’s walk-off home run caps improbable comeback to take series over Virginia
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Matchplay is Cancelled Due to Weather
GoPack.com — Defensive Struggles Doom Pack in Series Finale with Hokies
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Rallys to Beat Virginia Behind Josh Hogue’s Walk-Off Home Run
GoPack.com — #4 Pack Win on Senior Day Over #64 SMU to Pick Up 20th Win
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
